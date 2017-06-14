Maharashtra government finally plans its own transport app

Finally, the government is working on something that will keep passengers as well as auto and taxi drivers 'appy'. On Tuesday, state Chief Secretary Sumit Mullick and officials from Transport department met various unions to discuss developing a mobile app for black-and-yellow cabs and auto rickshaws.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis had asked us to see the possibility of having our own app. This was an initial meeting and within a week, more inputs will be made available," said an official.

The main contention was fare refusal, which is a even when passengers flag down kaali-peelis on the road. This move comes almost after 2.5 years following the entry of app-based cab services, Ola and Uber. Taxi unions are also planning to start their own app called Aamchi Mumbai soon. "We have supported this idea of the government. Meanwhile, we will start our app within the month. Right now, training is underway," said AL Quadros, taxi union leader.

"We want the state to first implement the City Taxi Rules, 2017. also, we have suggested that as auto drivers know the roads in and out, there is no need for Google maps. Instead, they can provide a number for contacting the driver that can be routed through a call centre," said Shashank Rao, auto rickshaw union leader.