Maharashtra government plans to set up shacks along the coastline

With an aim to promote Maharashtra’s 720 km coastline as a tourist destination, the Maharashtra government has come up with a 'beach shack' policy that will allow tourists to enjoy seafood and liquor on the beaches. Though the government initially had doubts about allowing liquor on the beaches, later on, it agreed to the same with permission from excise department. However, hookah will not be allowed on the beaches.





According to a report by the Times of India, the beach shack policy mentions safety measures, which will take care of the tourists’ safety and security in the areas. The state government will set up an enforcement cell, officers on duty will have the power to demolish illegal shacks and cancel the license of owners, no foreigners will be allowed to work on the shacks and CCTV cameras will be installed without fail. The policy also states that the shacks will operate from September to May between 7 am and 11.30pm.The shacks will not be operational during monsoon. According to the policy, loud music will also not be allowed on the shacks.



Minister of state for tourism Madan Yerawar was quoted saying to the website, "We are coordinating with other departments, including local bodies and the home department. We are sure the policy will help increase tourists visiting beaches and subsequently boost tourism in Maharashtra."



The name of the beaches and the total number of shacks will be announced once Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gives a green signal to the policy. Maharashtra government has already uploaded a draft of the policy on the state tourism department’s website. Suggestions and objections on the same will be allowed until November 5.