Maharashtra government says sorry for allowing loudspeakers in Shivaji Park

The state government on Monday tendered an apology in the Bombay High Court for allowing the use of loudspeakers during the Dr Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas on December 6 last year in Shivaji Park, which has been marked as a silence zone.

The court, however, slammed the state government and asked it to take strict action against those who violated the law and used loudspeakers in the area that has been earmarked as a silence zone. It was hearing a petition filed by the Wecom Trust formed by the residents of Shivaji Park.

“We want an assurance from you that you will not allow use of loudspeakers in silence zones like Shivaji Park and will also act against those who violated the law under the Bombay Police Act and Environment Protection Act,” said the bench of justices Abhay Oka and Anuja Prabhudesai. The court also asked the state government to take action against authorities that used loudspeakers during a Children’s Day program at Shivaji Park.