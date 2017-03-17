Maharashtra Government signs pact for bridges on tracks

Union ministry for Road Transport and Highways and the Maharashtra government yesterday signed an agreement to construct bridges on railway tracks, which is expected to cost Rs 10,000 crore, revenue minister Chandrakant Patil said.

"There are total 210 level crossings where railway tracks and roads cross each other. Such level crossings lead to either delay in movement of trains or vehicular traffic on roads. To avoid it, the Railways, Union ministry for Highways and the state government have decided to construct the road over bridge (ROBs) and road under bridge (RUBs)," Patil said.