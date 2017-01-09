Maharashtra government to celebrate 'electric safety week' in schools



To create awareness among masses on safe handling of power, Maharashtra government has decided to celebrate 'electric safety week' in all schools across the state starting January 11, a senior official said on Monday. "Students are the nation's future and they usually put forward to their parents and relatives whatever knowledge they earn in schools. Keeping this in mind, the state Energy department has decided to celebrate 'electric safety week' in all schools from January 11 to 17," the official from the Energy department said.



He said as part of the celebration, students from Class 7 to 12 will be asked to read an oath regarding creating awareness on damages that can be caused if electricity is not handled properly. "Drawing, essay writing competitions will also be held. Also, many more programmes will be held keeping safe use of electricity as the central theme," said the official.