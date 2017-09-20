Maharashtra government to combat its trolls with messages to masses

The Maharashtra government is working on reaching out to citizens via WhatsApp, Twitter, etc. to 'clear doubts' created by mainstream media and trolls against it; BJP to follow suit



CM Devendra Fadnavis has issued a directive to issue prompt clarifications for news items the government thinks are biased, incorrect or lack their official version. File pic

In an age of fake news and relentless trolling, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to ensure its version of the truth reaches the masses. To combat negative publicity it has been getting of late, the party is now planning to make its government in Maharashtra accessible through social media platforms.

Sources close to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government is planning to reach out to as many as one crore mobile users within six months through apps such as WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram and Telegram. The messages to be transmitted through these apps would focus on 'clearing doubts' created by mainstream media and trolls on social media. The module is expected to be implemented by both the government and BJP to expand its reach.

The state's version

To begin with the initiative, Fadnavis has issued a directive to the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) to issue prompt clarifications for news items the government thinks are biased, incorrect or lack the government's official version. "The practice of issuing clarifications began last week. The department liaison officers (DLOs) and officers attached with particular departments track news each morning. They check with secretaries, ministers' staff and the ministers, if certain points made in the news items need to be clarified. If needed, the rejoinders are sent to respective media houses the same day," said a senior officer.

In certain departments, the ministers have asked officers to avoid talking to the media because their reactions to a particular instance were different than the official line. Before the system came into existence, one department's rejoinder contradicted with that of its in-charge minister.

Based on UP model

The CM's plan of reaching out to one crore citizens online in six months would be based on the one implemented by BJP president Amit Shah ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Explaining how the UP module, the officer said, "Each morning, the news in print and television and posts on social media were tracked and processed for showing deficiencies in them. The rejoinders were transmitted under the tagline 'Sach Jaaniye' (know the truth). We will have a similar model in Maharashtra."

Also view - From a heartbroken lover to a 'rapist', 17 drowning tragedies in Mumbai



