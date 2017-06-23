Maharashtra government to launch 'My Plant' mobile app on tree plantation





Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Friday announced that a mobile app named 'My Plant', which would help in recording data about tree plantations in the state, would be launched on July 1. Using this app, people and organisations can feed the data about the saplings they have planted with the Forest Department, which would help it in creating a database of trees.



The Forest Department has set a target of planting four crore saplings through public participation between July 1 and 7. Talking to reporters here, Mungantiwar said, "This app makes it possible to upload information of all the tasks given to the government departments in the tree plantation

programme, the name of the tree species being planted and the status."



As social and voluntary organisations, industry and trade representatives also plant trees on a large scale, it was necessary to create a system to record the number of trees planted by them, the species and details of their plantation on the system of the Forest Department, the minister said.

"Considering this, the Forest Department has come up with the mobile app 'My plant.' After downloading this mobile app, people and organisations can record the data about tree plantation with the Forest Department. Information on this app will be automatically recorded on the department's website," Mungantiwar said.



The minister asked his department officials to prepare a database of the tree plantation drive, which would assist them in achieving their mission of planting 13 crore trees in 2018. "With this data bank, we will be able to find out the performance of different districts, which innovative concepts have been implemented by them that will help us in achieving the challenge of planting 13 crore trees next year," he said.



Meanwhile, Forest Secretary Vikas Kharage said that preparations for 4 crore tree plantations this year has been completed and so far 4.41 crore pits have been dug and over 16 crore saplings have been made available.

Trending Videos Watch video: Leopard attacks stray dog for breakfast in Mumbai Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr