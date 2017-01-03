E-paper

Maharashtra government to promote Digi Dhan Mela

Maharashtra government would hold ‘Digi Dhan Mela’ to promote digital payment. There would be over 50 stalls with variety of products such as electronic goods, foodstuffs, textiles, handicrafts, fashion accessories, etc., on sale.

“Only digital payments will be accepted (at these stalls),” said Finance Secretary Vandana Krishna.

“The event will witness participation from sectors such as banking, agriculture, telecom, mobile wallet operators, transport, merchants associations, Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra operators, Fair Price shop owners, etc,” she said.
Similar Melas will be held in Pune on January 7 and Nagpur.

