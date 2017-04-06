Maharashtra government to suspend higher education director over recruitment case

Maharashtra government has decided to suspend state Higher Education Director Dhanraj Mane for alleged irregularities in the recruitment of 53 officials in Aurangabad's Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

State Education Minister Vinod Tawde today said in the Legislative Assembly that Mane would be suspended. The issue was raised through a point of information by Shiv Sena legislator Subhash Sabne in the Lower House. He demanded action in connection with the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of 53 officials in the university.

Sabne's demand was supported by other Sena MLAs also. Sabne also alleged that despite Mane being held guilty, some senior officials in the state higher education department were shielding him.

Later, Tawde said a retired judge will investigate the role of some higher education department officials who allegedly tried to shield Mane. The irregularities pertain to the recruitments in 2012 which were allegedly done not in accordance with rules, sources said.

The complaints in this connection were made to the Directorate of Higher Education. A three-member committee set up by the Directorate in 2014 investigated the complaints and held Mane guilty.