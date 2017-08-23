Maharashtra government makes risk-based assessment compulsory for all new buildings

The Maharashtra government has decided to make risk-based assessment for new constructions compulsory. The state has issued a notification directing all municipal corporations and other local bodies to incorporate risk-based categorisation of buildings and process of approval of building plans in the development control regulations (DCR).

According to the directives issued on August 22, owner or the architect will be required to submit an application to the respective authorities at various stages of construction such as commencement of work, plinth checking, completion certificate (CC) and Occupancy Certificate (OC). This could increase the safety levels of buildings as builders have to ensure all risks associated with construction work are taken care of.

Ease of doing business

The notification (a copy of which is with mid-day) reads that the reform was introduced under the Ease of Doing Business Assessment, 2017. The Central government has mandated a computerised system for identifying building or areas that need to be inspected based on risk assessment and implemented as part of obtaining construction permission and completion-cum-OC.

According to the notifications, buildings constructed on plots with an area of around 150 square metres, fall under low risk category and buildings on plots of between 151 square metres and 200 square metres come under high-risk category. The state made the changes under section 154 (1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act (MRTP), 1966.

No on-site inspections

This law means that corporations do not need to conduct site inspections and the builder or his architect is empowered to submit a self-assessed certificate to the building proposal plans. According to the notifications, the risk will be assessed on area of plots, permissibility, tree cutting, front and side open spaces, provision of basement parking and other requirements.

Suggestions from citizens

The state has also invited suggestions and objections on the changes from citizens in the next one month. Citizens can visit https://www.maharashtra.gov.in/1125/Home to leave their suggestions. After last year's failed attempt to increase its rankings in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business ratings, the state has focused on relaxing and cutting down the permissions for constructions.