Maharashtra, Gujarat on cyclone Ockhi alert

The Cyclone Ockhi, which has lost some of its intensity, is expected to make landfall on the coast of Maharashtra within the next 48 hours

The Cyclone Ockhi, which has lost some of its intensity, is expected to make landfall on the coast of Maharashtra within the next 48 hours. The scale of cyclone forecast has been reduced from ‘very severe’ to ‘severe’ for today. The search and rescue operations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which bore the brunt of the winds and rain over the weekend, still continue. The alert on the coastline is still on and fishermen in north Tamil Nadu and South Andhra coast have been asked not to venture out to the Arabian sea for the next 48 hours.

Alert has been issued for fishermen in Maharashtra and Gujarat. The condition of the sea along north Maharashtra and South Gujarat coasts will be very rough on the Monday and Tuesday, the met office has said. The cyclone has claimed 13 lives and 115 people are still missing. Around a thousand people have been stranded in rescue centres.

