Maharashtra has become a 'slaughter house' of farmers: Shiv Sena



Saamana executive editor Sanjay Raut



The Shiv Sena on Friday hit out at the BJP-led Devendra Fadnavis government over suicides by farmers in Maharashtra, saying the state has become a "slaughter house" of the distressed peasants. It also slammed the recent suspension of 19 Opposition MLAs from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for creating ruckus during Budget presentation last week, and said it was against parliamentary procedures.



"The suicides by farmers is actually their murder, taking place due to the careless attitude of the government. The state has become a slaughter house of farmers," the Sena said in an editorial in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana'. "Suspending Opposition MLAs because they were agitating

against these suicides is against the parliamentary procedures and public sentiments. The Opposition may have lost its path but the government is not on the right path as well," it added.



The Sena said that if Opposition members have been suspended to avoid trouble during the passage of a money Bill, then the suspension cannot be supported. "You (BJP) will do anything to save your government but what will you do to save the farmers' lives," it asked. The party said that in a democratic process, the Opposition members have the right to oppose the government.



The Shiv Sena, a BJP ally, also sought to know whether the BJP had sought SBI chief Arundhati Bhattacharya's views before announcing a loan waiver for the farmers in Uttar Pradesh.