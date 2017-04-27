Maharashtra Health Minister criticises Eman Ahmed's sister





Maharashtra Health Minister Deepak Sawant on Thursday criticised Shaimaa Selim, the sister of Egyptian national Eman Ahmed, saying her allegations would harm the medical tourism sector in India. Eman, who was undergoing treatment for obesity at the privately-owned Saifee Hospital in Mumbai, is now going to be shifted to a hospital in the UAE.



Shaimaa had alleged in the last few days that her sister wasn't receiving proper treatment and doctors' claims about her weight loss were false. Speaking to reporters here, Sawant said that Shaimaa's allegations "would affect the medical tourism sector". "Eman has lost significant weight and it shows in various tests. Blaming the doctors irrespective of this is wrong," the minister said.



The Government of India had extended help to Eman and her sister for speedy processing of visa applications before their arrival here in February for treatment, and the state government too supported them, Sawant pointed out. He later visited the Saifee Hospital to meet Eman. "He was extremely happy with her progress and expressed his satisfaction about the care provided to Eman," the hospital said in a statement. According to the hospital, Eman, who weighed about 500 kg when she arrived here, now weighs 176 kg.