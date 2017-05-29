Maharashtra HSC Result 2017: MSBSHSE HSC Results 2017 on May 30 at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) are likely to announce the Maharashtra HSC Result 2017 on May 30 on the official website mahresult.nic.in but you can check it on maharashtra12.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their Maharashtra HSC Result 2017 on Jagran Josh.

The Maharashtra HSC Result 2017 will be available on official website - mahresult.nic.in

It will be difficult for you to check on the official site so there is another easier way to check your Maharashtra HSC Result 2017.

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - maharashtra12.jagranjosh.com

>> Input your roll number other important information

>> Click 'Submit' to view Maharashtra HSC Result 2017

>> View and download Maharashtra HSC Result 2017 for future reference.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is a statutory and autonomous body established under the "Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act" 1965 (amended in 1977). Most important task of the board, among few others, is to conduct the SSC and HSC examinations.