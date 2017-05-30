Maharashtra HSC Result 2017: MSBSHSE 12th Results 2017 at 1 pm, check mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Maharashtra HSC Result 2017 on May 30 at 1 pm on the official website mahresult.nic.in but you can check it on maharashtra12.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their Maharashtra HSC Result 2017 on Jagran Josh.

The Maharashtra HSC Result 2017 will be available on official website - mahresult.nic.in

It will be difficult for you to check on the official site so there is another easier way to check your Maharashtra HSC Result 2017.

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - maharashtra12.jagranjosh.com

>> Input your roll number other important information

>> Click 'Submit' to view your result

>> View and download Maharashtra HSC Result 2017 for future reference.

The Maharashtra State Board may hold back the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results of 299 students from Mumbai who are studying Physics, Chemistry and Maths (PCM). The show cause notice has been sent to colleges for allowing students who have taken general Maths in the School Secondary Certificate (SSC) exams and then went forward to opt for mathematics during HSC. These students will get their HSC results only after they will re-appear for SSC- higher Maths paper in July. (Read more)