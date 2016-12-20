Maharashtra IAS officers asked to submit asset details by January-end



Representational image



IAS officers in Maharashtra have been asked to submit details of their assets by January-end and failure to do so will invite action. The General Administration Department (GAD) on Tuesday issued a government resolution (GR) asking IAS officers to submit details of their assets, including immovable properties, by the end of January.



According to the GR, officers will face action if they fail to submit the asset details in the given time or provide incomplete information. The submission of details of properties, including immovable assets, is mandatory for issuing vigilance clearance certificate, it said. The information should be provided in a hard copy format put in a sealed envelope. The GR stated the property returns should be "signed by the officer, without any mistake".



"Some officials earlier used the trick of not signing their returns and disown the documents. Hence, the Government has made signing of the documents compulsory," said an officer from the department.