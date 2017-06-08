Maharashtra likely to ban e-cigarettes soon



Representational Image

Maharashtra might soon become the second state in the country, after Punjab, to ban e-cigarettes. According to sources, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) will soon be drafting a government resolution banning e-cigarettes following orders from the state health department. The source said that Additional Chief Secretary (health) Vijay Satbir Singh has written a letter to outgoing FDA commissioner Dr Harshdeep Kamble, instructing the FDA to stop distribution of e-cigarettes.

While Dr Kamble did not confirm development, he hinted that the state was planning to tighten the noose around e-cigarettes. "There was a discussion regarding the ill-effects of e-cigarettes with the health department. They are looking for other alternative options," he said.

E-cigarette battery-operated device that uses liquid nicotine, propylene glycol, water, glycerin and flavours. People often turn to the device to quit cigarette addiction or use it as a substitute to smoking. "E-cigarettes are as harmful as cigarettes. It can cause cancer," said Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, senior oncologist surgeon, head and neck cancer at Tata Memorial Hospital.