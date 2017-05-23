Mumbai: Peachy parking plan for private boats takes flight



File photo of fishermen's boats parked at Madh Village

Fishermen and boat owners, rejoice. If you were worried about parking your boats during the monsoon season, in a first-of-its-kind, the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has come up with dedicated parking spaces at the Panvel Creek near Belapur and another near the Maldar Shipping Yard, where not only can the boats be parked for the four monsoon months, but there will also be 24/7 security provided to ensure the safety of the boats.

Additionally, MMB has claimed that unlike the marinas abroad where parking rates are unusually high, the rates here will be economical. Atul Patne, CEO, MMB said, "During the monsoon season between June and September, there is a high current in the sea that causes damage to the boats, leading to exorbitant maintenance costs. To solve this, the MMB is providing a parking space for boats where they will be properly stored and kept safe."

At both the locations, security personnel will be posted in the electricity and container cabin. The MMB will also make a provision for biodegradable toilets at the site for the benefit of the boat owners. For boats up to 30 feet long, the owners will have to pay Rs 6,000 per month, whereas for boats larger than 30 feet, people may have to shell out Rs 11,000 per month.

Rs 11k Per month rent for a boat measuring over 30-feet long