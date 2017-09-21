Maharashtra may not have water crisis this year as most dams fill to capacity



The continuous rainfall in Maharashtra have led to a surge in the water level in all the dams here. Most of them are almost 100 percent full and some of the water is being discharged from them.

Following the heavy rainfall for more than 48 hours in various regions, a total of 37 such reservoirs are full, of which 23 are releasing the excess water.

In Pune, due to heavy rains on Tuesday night the Khadakwasla, Panshet and Varasgaon dams were filled to 100 per cent of their capacity. On Wednesday morning, around 23,000 cusecs of water was released into the river Mutha from the Khadakwasla dam. From Panshet dam about 4,000 cusecs of water was released. From the Varasgaon dam, 990 cusecs of water was released in the Ambe river.

Many other dams such as the Koyna dam at Satara are also full. Six of its doors were opened to release some of the water. Five doors of the Dhamani dam in Palghar were also opened to release around 18,800 cusecs of water. Mula Dam and Neelvand Dam situated at Bhandardara in Shirdi are also full. The Radhanagari dam at Kolhapur is also full. The Warna dam situated at Sangli is also full.

