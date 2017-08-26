Maharashtra police on alert as Dera followers go on rampage in Haryana



Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

The Maharashtra police have been put on alert with followers of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh going on the rampage in Haryana after his conviction in a rape case today. There has been no untoward incident in Maharashtra, but police are taking precautions as Dera Sacha Sauda, the organisation headed by Singh, has a presence in some areas of the state.

"An alert has been issued to district police headquarters and police commissioner offices," Satish Mathur, Director General of Police, Maharashtra, told PTI. A branch of Dera Sacha Sauda is located at Kalote Rayati in Khalapur tehsil of neighbouring Raigad district. "Police force is on alert to maintain law and order in the state," said Bipin Bihari, Additional Director General of Police.

Police have already stepped up the security in view of Ganesh festival, he said. In 2008, tension prevailed in suburban Mulund in Mumbai when some members of Sikh community protested against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh during his visit to a mall. His bodyguards were accused of opening fire and killing one person during the melee, but were subsequently acquitted in the case. The incident had triggered protests against the godman in Punjab and Haryana.