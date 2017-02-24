Maharashtra Polls: BJP sweeps Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad too

BJP emerged victorious in Pune as well as in Pimpri-Chinchwad, demolishing the NCP in its bastion



Pune: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged victorious in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) as well as in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), which is considered as the bastion area of National Congress Party (NCP).

In Pune city, as well as in Pimpri-Chinchwad area, the NCP and Congress were hoping for a hatrick term, but BJP has put an end to that.

In PMC, which has a total population of 26 lakh, around 55.5% voting took place for 162 seats, and there were around 1,090 candidates. The BJP won 98 seats here.

For BJP, the victory in Pune is historical, as in the previous civic elections of PMC in 2007, it had secured 26 seats which had diminished to four in 2012.

Pune Guardian Minister and BJP MLA Girish Bapat said, "The victory in Pune city is attributed to the party workers, their efforts, and their loyalty."

Member of Parliament and NCP’s city unit president, Vandana Chavan, has handed over her resignation and said, "The onus of defeat is on me. This is a BJP wave."

Taunting BJP MP Sanjay Kakade, she said, "It is a threat to Pune city that it will be in hands of a builder who will ruin its infrastructure."

Congress man beats BJP

Despite the BJP wave, a Congress man defeated the Pune BJP unit president.

Ganesh Bidkar, the BJP unit president and two-time corporator and standing committee chairman of PMC, was defeated by Ravindra Dangekar from Congress. Dangekar recently joined the Congress from the MNS.