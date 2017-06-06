Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority penalises firm



Representational Pic

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), in its first action since it came into existence on May 1, yesterday imposed a penalty on a real estate company for "misleading consumers".

MahaRERA has imposed a fine of Rs 1,20,000 on Sai Estate Consultant, for advertising unregistered real estate project of Haware Builders, and thereby, misleading the consumers.