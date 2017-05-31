Maharashtra results: Here's why Mumbai sunk to the bottom of the pile

Mumbai educationists say that Mumbai's bottom position among Maharashtra's divisions is because of the large number of students, and not their scores



The anxiously awaited Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination results were declared on Tuesday. Although Mumbai has a better passing percentage than last year, and tops in the number of students scoring distinction, it is at the bottom of the pile overall this year among the state's nine divisions. The Konkan division ranks first with a passing percentage of 95.20.

Mumbai ranked the lowest this year, even as its passing percentage improved from 86 per cent last year. According to city educationists, the percentage dipped because of the large number of students appearing from the division, and not because of their scores.

In Maharashtra, a total of 14,31,365 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 14,29,478 appeared and 12,79,406 passed, recording a passing percentage of 89.50 percent. From the Mumbai division, a total of 3,17,615 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 3,17,328 appeared and 2,79,908 passed, recording an 88.21 passing percentage.

Dr Tushar Desai, principal of Ruparel College said, "Passing percentage is derived from how many students have passed from those who appeared for the exam. Other divisions do not have as high a number of students as Mumbai."

Anil Deshmukh from the Junior College Teachers' Association laughingly said, "Considering the series of paper leaks in Mumbai, our result should have been the best across nine divisions. But that did not happen. Mumbai division is really vast and has a huge number of students. Three other divisions could be brought together to match the number of students appearing for state board examination from Mumbai." As for the original marksheets, they will be distributed to students through their respective colleges on June 9.

88.21% Mumbai division's passing percentage this year

89.5% Entire state's passing percentage this year