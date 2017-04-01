Maharashtra's future cops forced to sleep on Mumbai's streets... without water and loos

6,000 Maharashtra Police service candidates from across the state, who arrived in Mumbai to appear for tests, slug it out, sleeping on the streets without drinking water and toilets

Candidates sleeping on the road in Vikhroli. Pic/Satej Shinde

Thousands of young men from across the state are in the city to fulfil their dream of joining the Maharashtra Police service. But, once again, the conditions in which the out-of-towners are forced to prove their mettle are deplorable. Several of them have slept on the road at Vikhroli for the last three nights, waiting for this morning when the fitness tests began.

A majority of these youth are struggling with the lack of adequate facilities, including drinking water and toilets. With the Mumbai region being the topmost recruiter, as many as 6,000 candidates will be taking the running test today.

Struggling on the streets

“Those who are from Mumbai or have relatives in the city managed some rest last night. But, for people like us, there was no option but to sleep on the street,” said Swapnil Zunjarkar (22), a BSc graduate from Vashim.

“Scarcity of drinking water is most troubling. I am from Vidarbha; I am finding it hard to adjust to this weather. It’s so hot, water is essential to keep you going. They have a few water tanks here, but it’s woefully inadequate for all of us staking it out on the roads.”

Aspirants Shahrukh Khan and Swapnil Zunjarkar have been sleeping on the streets of Vikhroli for the last three days. Pic/ Satej Shinde

Most of the men haven’t bene able to bathe in the last three days. “They have made batches of 6,000 candidates each to take the test in order to avoid crowding. There is one mobile toilet with eight cubicles. Most of us are finding alternate places to relieve ourselves,” said Shahrukh Khan, 24, from Akola.

Second time prepared

But, for 23-year-old Vikas Patil from Jalgaon, this is his second attempt and he comes prepared. “This year, my elder brother is accompanying me because we are aware of the hardships ahead of us. It’s always good to have company when you have to spend the night on the road. There are no eateries nearby, just a single food stall run by the police. Having company ensures that there is someone who can go looking for something nutritious to eat, especially when you have to appear for a physical test.”