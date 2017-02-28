Maharashtra's new sunset point is the old ST bus



The new buses will be stationed at 73 beaches across the state. Illustration/ Uday Mohite

In a big move to woo more tourists, the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has planned to station special 'Sunset Buses' so that people can catch a glimpse of sunsets at beaches across the state. The MMB has already identified 73 beaches in Palghar, Alibaug, Ratnagiri, Guhagar and Sindhudurg districts.

The initiative is part of the Nirmal Sagar Tat Abhiyan, which was launched to develop the beaches located in village areas. While tourists visit these beaches to enjoy the scenic sunset, there are no arrangements for seating. MMB has identified places where the buses will be stationed so that tourists can sit, and soak in the view.

An official from MMB said that around 100 old buses have been sourced from the state transport for the project.

Atul Patna, CEO, MMB, confirmed the development.