Maharashtra SSC results likely to be out on June 13

Representational Pic

If you've been waiting for the SSC results all through this week, you might have to hold on a little longer. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has said the results are likely to be out on June 13.

Over the last few days, several SSC result dates have been doing the rounds on social media. Putting these rumours to rest, MSBSHSE has issued a statement, saying, "The State board has yet not declared any date for declaring the result of SSC 2017. Yet, there are different dates being circulated on social media. None of those are official and hence, students and parents should not believe them. We will declare the SSC 2017 result in the next week."

When contacted, Gangadhar Mamhane, chairman of the MSBSHSE said that the board was forced to issue the statement because it was inundated with calls from anxious parents and schools. "In the past one week, we have been receiving several queries from parents and schools, as well as the media. But, the state board will only declare the date of any result a day prior to the actual date. So, there is no reason for people to believe false information or panic," he said.