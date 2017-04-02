Maharashtra state revokes suspension of 19 errant MLAs

Representational picture

As expected, the state government revoked suspension of nine of 19 Congress and NCP MLAs who were suspended for violating decorum of the State Assembly two weeks ago.

Parliamentary affairs minister Girish Bapat announced the decision in the Assembly late afternoon. The remaining MLAs will be given relief on Wednesday when the Budget session enters the last week.

The MLAs whose suspension was lifted are Deepak Chavan, Dattatraya Bhare, Avadhoot Tatkare, Narhari Jhirval and Vaibhav Pichad (from the NCP) and Sangram Thopte, Abdul Sattar, Amit Jhanak and DP Sawant (from the Congress).