After the horror stampede at Elphinstone Road station, concerns have been raised regarding poor infrastructure at government hostels in the city. Students have complained of leakages in roofs, chipping plaster, cracks in walls, and broken doors and windows, at most hostels run by state for the economically backward.

Students residing at Sant Eknath Boys Hostel have complained of water-logging and cracks within the premises

On Tuesday, students residing in government hostels, led by Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), submitted a letter to the social welfare department of the state government, demanding that the authorities take immediate action to improve the conditions within the premises. "Is the government waiting for another tragedy to take corrective measures?" a student asked.

Budhbhushan Kamble, spo-kesperson of ASA, said, "The authorities need to shift us to safer locations and rebuild these structures."

When contacted, Yashwant More, deputy commissioner of social welfare department, said, "I have received the students' letter. Proposal of three new hostel buildings was cleared in Chembur. We will ensure that students are in safer structures."