Maharashtra to create separate tourist circuit for Khandesh region

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said his government will create a separate tourist circuit for Khandesh and promote tourism in the region.
He was speaking at the Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2016 in Nandurbar district. Khandesh comprises the northwestern portion of the state.
