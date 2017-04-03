Maharashtra to delink eco status of VVIPs with their threat level



Alarmed by the poor recovery of dues from a section of VVIPs for the security cover provided to them, the Maharashtra government is mulling a revision of

norms for their safeguard. "The state government is contemplating to delink a person's economic status with security threat level," a senior Home Department official today said. "After the changed guidelines, if a person earns enough, we will tell them to pay their dues or their security will be discontinued. But, if there is another individual who we know possesses threat but does not have adequate money to pay, we can make alternate arrangements for him," he said.



He added that there are many VVIPs who cannot afford to pay for the security provided to them, but the threat perception to them is "real". The official went on to add that "Of the two lakh odd police force in the state, the deployment of personnel for security of VVIPs is very miniscule about 0.5 per cent." "As per the home department data about 812 police officers and personnel have been posted for security duty of 80 to 84 VVIPs who are supposed to pay for the services," the official said.



"Presently, there are guidelines laid down for recovery of dues from the VVIPs for the security provided to them. However, the government cannot simply withdraw the security cover because of unpaid dues," he said. In the year 2011, the government had slashed the security cover of nearly 40 per cent VVIPs.

"Every year, the committee in the Home department assesses the threat level to the VVIPs and accordingly enhances or lowers the security cover based on the

intelligence inputs," he said. "At present, there is ambiguity over the guidelines that call for giving security to an individual. For instance, we do not know when to stop security cover of the individual who has not paid for the services or whom should be given an extension. With the changed guidelines, these problems will be solved," he said.



As per the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry, it is the duty of the state to provide security cover to ministers, former chief ministers, deputy chief

ministers and former union ministers and also to the leaders of political parties who face threat perception.