Maharashtra to start separate woman police investigation wing

In a bid to effectively deal with cases of crime against women, the Maharashtra government has decided to come up with a separate woman police investigation wing in all the districts, a police official said on Wednesday. The state home department issued a Government Resolution (GR) in this regard on October 12, said the

official.





Incidents of crime against women like rape, molestation, domestic violence, abetment of suicide, human trafficking are being reported on a regular basis and to

tackle them, to investigate it thoroughly and to present chargesheet on time, there was a need to have a special investigation team, said the official. With this new initiative a 16 member investigation team will be formed under supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Economic Offences Wing) at district level. The team

will be consisting of four police officers and 12 men, he said.

This team will be involved in investigation of the cases related to women atrocities, framing of charges against the accused and submission of chargesheet well in time, he said. Earlier, under directions of the union government the state police force had constituted investigative units at seven different places to handle the investigation and to monitor women related crimes, said the official. Cities like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur and districts like Pune Rural, Yavatmal and Ahmednagar were the places where these units had come up, he added.



As the cases related women are on the rise, state home department decided to start special investigative squads at district level too, said the official. Apart from the investigations the specialised teams will also work to increase conviction rate in women related crime incidents, he said. These units will also impart training to concerned persons to register an offence and start investigations and to suggest precautionary measures for safety and security of women, the official said.

These units will work in coordination with NGO's working for women upliftment and for their security and safety, he added.