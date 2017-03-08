Maharashtra to tell HC today how it plans to probe Eknath Khadse



Former revenue minister Eknath Khadse. FILEâÂÂPIC

The Bombay High Court yesterday directed the Maharashtra government to inform it today about steps it proposes to take regarding allegations against senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse of involvement in an illegal land deal.

A division bench headed by Justice RV More directed the government to submit a report today on steps taken or proposed to take to start a police probe.

The government sought a week's time to file a report but the bench refused saying this was the last chance given to the state to inform what action it proposed to take into the matter.

This is the second time the court has rapped the government for delay in initiating probe into the matter.

On January 24, the court had asked government to file a report within few days while giving last opportunity to act, but the state has so far not informed the steps it wants to take. The judges had earlier refused to accept the state's submission that it could not initiate probe by police as all the documents pertaining to the case were with the judicial committee set up to look into the allegations.

The court had said the government could have asked the committee for copies of the documents.

It was hearing a plea filed by Pune-based activist Hemant Gavande, alleging, among other things, that Khadse, misused his position as Revenue Minister, had purchased a three-acre plot in an industrial zone at Bhosari near Pune in the name of his kin for Rs 3.75 crore against the market price of Rs 40 crore. Khadse had stepped down last June in the wake of these allegations.