Maharashtra to turn Expressway food mall leftovers into manure

Nearly 50,000 vehicles use the 95-km Expressway daily. File Pic

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has decided to take steps to reuse the tons generated daily at these food malls in an eco-friendly way, for which it plans to set up solid waste management and treatment plants that can turn wet waste into manure.

There are four important food plazas on the Expressway where 500 to 1,100 kg waste is generated a day. Officials said seven locations have been identified for setting up solid waste management plants.

Wet waste to manure

"We have invited tenders for the appointment of a contractor for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the plants," said a senior MSRDC official.

The MSRDC has invited tenders for the same, confirmed its managing director R Mopalwar.

Eco-friendly move

Authorities told mid-day the initiative will not only help to solve the garbage issue along the Expressway, but will also help to prepare organic manure that can be used.

The food plaza owners will be asked to segregate the garbage; the dry will be sent to the nearest landfill sites, while the wet will be turned into compost.