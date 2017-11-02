Maharashtra tourism minister demands ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati'

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Jaykumar Rawal today demanded a ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film "Padmavati", and said the state government would be writing to the Censor board on the issue. The film has kicked up a controversy as some organisations in Rajasthan have accused it of distortion of history.

Speaking to reporters here, Rawal said he was a descendant of the clan of Rawal Ratan Singh, Rani Padmavati's husband. "History and historical references are being twisted in this film. A legal disclaimer is being inserted just to save one's skin.

"I have told Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis how facts are being twisted and passed off as history. You cannot take liberty with history and the film needs to be banned. We even intend to move the Centre over the Rajput community's demand for a ban on the film," Rawal said.

Rawal, who hails from Sindkheda in Dhule district in north Maharashtra, said, "The sacrifice of Rani Padmavati, who along with 16,000 royal women committed 'Johar' (self-immolation) rather than be captured by Alauddin Khilji, is a matter of great pride for us. "To this day we teach our girls about the valour of our Rani Padmavati. We are direct descendants of Rawal Ratan Singh and Bappa Rawal," he added.

"There are many from the Rajput clan in Maharashtra. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has many other subjects to make films on. I wonder how an actor like Ranveer Singh agreed to play the role of Alauddin Khilji. Rani Padmavati never indulged in dancing, let alone in public," Rawal said.

He has apprised the chief minister of the sentiments of the Rajput community, and the state government would write to the Censor board demanding a ban on the film, the minister said. The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is slated for release on December 1.