Maharashtra urges employees to donate day's salary for farmers' cause

By Agencies | Mumbai | Posted 2 hours

The state yesterday issued a notification appealing its employees to contribute a day's salary to provide financial assistance to families of farmers in the "suicide-prone" regions of the state.

"We have asked officials, including IAS, IPS and Forest officers, and the workers of the state government, semi-government bodies, and corporations to contribute a day's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief fund in July to help families of farmers living in the suicide-prone regions," stated the notification.

