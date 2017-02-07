Maharashtra vegetable seller assaulted for 'achche din' remarks

Representational pic
Osmanabad: A vegetable seller in the district was assaulted, allegedly for ridiculing the 'achche din' (better days) slogan, police said on Tuesday.
"The vegetable seller, Shivaji Narayankar, was shouting: achche din aye hai (better days have come). Potatoes
slumped to Rs 10 per kg," a police official told PTI.
"This angered a youth, Kashinath Deshmukh, who assaulted the vegetable seller with stones. The victim suffered two stitches on head," police said, adding the incident occurred on Monday.
A case under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of IPC has been registered at the Anand Nagar police station, the official added.
