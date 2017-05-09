Maharashtra witnesses surge in alcohol sales despite liquor ban on highways

While the ban on alcohol sale within 500 metres of national and state highways was expected to hit revenue-generation, last month's collection by the state excise department has revealed surprising figures



NH-1 kitchen and bar at Andheri wore a deserted look after the liquor ban. File pic

While the ban on alcohol sale within 500 metres of national and state highways was expected to hit revenue-generation, last month's collection by the state excise department has revealed surprising figures. The alcohol sale for last month was surprisingly 11 per cent more than April last year.

According to recent data, the state excise department has collected around Rs 750 crore worth revenue in the month of April. Last year, during the same time, the excise department had only collected around Rs 680 crore. The numbers are surprising especially because a large number of liquor shops had shut down following the Supreme Court order, which banned alcohol sale near highways, starting April 1. Due to the order, around 16,000 shops were expected to shut down across Maharashtra. "We are still not clear about the reason for the increase in revenue. We are waiting for the report of the sale from the wholesalers," said excise commissioner Ashwini Joshi.

However, a senior officer from the state excise department, said that the figure is still less. "The average estimated revenue was Rs 960 crore," he said.