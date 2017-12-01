Mahim residents write to Devendra Fadnavis complaining of drug peddlers' menace

In order to check the drug menace, Mahim residents have written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as well as some of the city's top cops, complaining about the issue

It's barely two days to the 10-day long Mahim fair that attracts people from across the city and suburbs, and is best known for celebrating Sufi music, but local residents seem far from happy. They are dogged by fear since the locality is notorious for housing drug peddlers and addicts.

In order to check the menace, Mahim residents have written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as well as some of the city's top cops, complaining about the issue.



Mahim Dargah street

In their letter to the CM, the residents have stated that drug addicts infest the entire locality, especially Dargah Street behind the Makhdoom Shah Baba shrine. Invoking some of the recent blade attacks in the area, locals have alleged that the menace has been plaguing the locality for years now. "Goons, drug addicts and perpetually drunk individuals have taken over Dargah Street.

Before the Mahim fair begins on December 3, we want the area cleaned of this menace as the presence of such anti-social elements is a major risk to visitors as well as locals in the region. Blade attacks are common in the area. It's unsafe for every person entering the locality," states the letter, which has been sent to the police commissioner, too.

Urging additional security during the 10-day fair, the locals have written, "While criminals roam the locality at any time of the year, it becomes particularly dangerous during the fair days. By not taking acti­on against these thugs, the state is risking many lives."

No help at hand

LJ Road resident Farooque Dha­la said, "People from all across the city, as well as far off places such as Bhiwandi and Mumbra, visit Mahim fair. We ensure that our family members avoid Dargah Street, but who is around to help the visitors during the fair?"

Echoing similar sentiments, another resident, Irfan Machiwala said, "Most residents here are afraid of opening their windows as drug fumes pollute the entire region. Even our cars parked on the streets suffer damage due to the nefarious activities of the addicts. The drug peddlers need to be nabbed. Even our kids run the risk of falling into their trap."



The letter sent to the CM

The signature drive

Residents began a signature campaign today to garner support. Senior Police Inspector Milind Idekar of Mahim police station said, "We are aware of the issue. We plan to deploy a special squad in the area during the fair to nab the drug addicts and peddlers and keep the locals and visitors safe."

