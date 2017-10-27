After being physically assaulted by a city couple for nearly three months, a teenaged girl from Jharkhand, who used to work as a maid at their house in Kalyan, managed to escape. Some Khadakpada residents spotted her and took her to the local police station, where a case was registered against the couple. The victim told the police that whenever she failed to finish her chores, the accused would assault her and inflict burn injuries on her body.



Third accused in case

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Anil and Seema Talwar, who reside in Mohan Pride society of Khadakpada. The Talwars, who run a transportation business, had brought the victim from Delhi after paying Rs 20,000 to an agent, identified as Aditya Kumar. Kumar owns a placement agency for domestic workers and has been named as the third accused in the case.

In her complaint to the police, the girl has said, “I am just 15 years old, but they always give my age as 18. The woman used to demand a lot of work from me, including cooking and cleaning. Whenever I failed to complete any task, she would assault me and burn me with hot utensils.”

Sexual harassment?

Speaking to mid-day, activist Manoj Thakur, who helped the girl register a case, said, “She is a minor. The couple tried to get a duplicate Aadhaar card for her by mentioning her age as 18. But, the only document she has is the application form. Her entire body has burn marks. She should be made to undergo a medical test to find out whether she was sexually assaulted as well. Also, the investigation should be handed over to the crime branch.”

He alleged the police were helping the accused, as they delayed in registering the case. Babasaheb Kadam, senior inspector, Khadakpada police station, said, “We have registered a case against three people and are investigating the matter. Primary probe revealed that the girl’s parents and relatives were aware that she had been brought to Mumbai. She has been residing at the Talwars’ home for three months and was often assaulted by the couple. She will soon undergo a medical test.”

“A case has been registered under sections 374 (unlawful compulsory labour), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. The accused are yet to be arrested,” he added.

Rs 20k

Amount the couple paid an agent for the girl

