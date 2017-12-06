Major earthquake jolts Delhi, NCR

Various other parts of the country also felt the jolt

A very strong earthquake was felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday night. The earthquake measured 4.9 on the Richter scale.

Representational Picture

Various other parts of the country also felt the jolt.

Also read: 6.9-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tibet Near India-China Border

The quake is said to have originated 121 km east of Dehradun as per reports from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). Further details on the incident remain awaited.