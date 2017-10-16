Major fire leads to collapse of 4-storey building in West Delhi

A major fire broke out at a four-storeyed building in West Delhi's Mansarovar Garden, leading to the collapse of the whole complex on Monday. The Delhi Fire Service received a call about a fire at the building that housed a semi-mall at around 3.45 PM today.





Thirty fire tenders were rushed to control the blaze, a fire service official said. Goods in the shops of the building were gutted but no one

was reported injured in the fire, he said. During the dousing of the fire, the whole building, weakened by the heat, collapsed, the official said.

It took the firefighters over two hours to bring the fire under control.



Police said that the cause of fire was under investigation but the possibility of a short circuit could not be ruled out.