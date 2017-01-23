Major fire near tracks in Mumbai, commuters stranded during peak hours

A major fire broke out in some shanties alongside track in between Masjid Bunder-CST stations on Monday evening. Two teens were injured in the fire, which severely disrupted evening peak hour traffic

Masjid Bunder fire

Two teenage boys were injured in a major fire that broke out in some shanties alongside the railway track in between Masjid Bunder station and CST station at around 7.00 pm. The fire was confined to approximately 15-20 hutments and godowns.

The massive fire near the tracks severely disrupted evening peak hour traffic hitting tens of thousands of commuters bound for home on Monday.

“The fire is confined to the hutments only, but the place is very congested and surrounded by buildings and the railway lines, making the approach difficult,” an official said.

At least 12 fire-tenders and eight water tankers were pressed into service to battle the blaze, a BMC Disaster Control Cell official said.

Two teenage boys, Ramjan and Salim sustained burn injuries in the blaze and have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, the official said.

Central Railway’s suburban and long-distance services were badly hit as the up and down fast tracks were closed for operations owing to the proximity of the fire to railway assets including high-tension electric cables and overhead wires.

While several local trains services were cancelled, others moved in and out slowly and certain long-distance trains awaiting departure were delayed on Mumbai’s local trains, which caters to over eight million commuters daily.

All trains on the Central main line were delayed, but Harbour line trains were running normally.

The two injured teens were rushed to the JJ Hospital. One of the boys is 13-years-old and has 70 per cent burns and the other is a 12-year-old boy who has suffered 20% burns.

The level 3 fire at the LLC compound, Danabunder, meant the electric supply between CST & Masjid stations had to be discontinued by Central Railway. BEST Control was requested to arrange additional buses for the stranded commuters.

The delays and disruptions extended to suburbs in north Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, and the consequent spillover of commuters affected even the Western Railway (WR) services.

Huge crowds of stranded commuters were witnessed at major CR stations like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Byculla, Dadar, Ghatkopar, Mulund and WR’s Dadar, Bandra and Andheri.