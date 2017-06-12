Major killed in Kashmir road accident

Representation pic
A major was killed in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday, police said.
"A major identified as S.R. Samal was killed after his jeep overturned at Sadhna Top in Kralpora area of Kupwara," police said here.
Samal was from the 310 Field Regiment.
