Make sanitary napkins tax-free, demands NCP

The women's wing of the NCP yesterday launched a signature campaign to press for its demand of making sanitary pads tax-free.

Sanitary napkins are set to be taxed at 12 per cent under the GST regime.

Serious issue

"Sanitary pads should be completely exempted from taxes because from a woman's point of view, they are very important for their health. The government making other things tax-free while neglecting the health of women is a very serious issue," NCP women's wing president Chitra Wagh said.

Wagh said her party has launched a signature campaign to seek tax-free status for the feminine hygiene product. There is low level of awareness about sanitary pads and in rural areas women can't afford them given their high price, the NCP leader said.

Can't be tolerated

"By levelling a 12 per cent tax, the government is in a way barring women from using sanitary napkins. This cannot be tolerated."

"Women need to be provided sanitary pads at affordable rates. The Centre should keep sanitary napkins out of the tax net," she said.