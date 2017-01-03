Makers of film 'Coffee with D' get threats from Dawood gang



A still from Coffee with D

Even as comedian and actor Sunil Grover’s upcoming film Coffee with D’s promo — uploaded on YouTube — seems to have evoked laughs from the public in general, it has reportedly not gone down well with underworld gangsters Dawood Ibrahim and his aide Chota Shakeel, who have expressed their anger over it. Not just that, in response to scenes that riff on Dawood, director Vishal Mishra, producer Vinod Rahani and Grover have allegedly received threats from the underworld (mid-day is in possession of the audio call to Rahani).



Dawood’s character in the film

The comedian, who has won hearts with his comic character in the Kapil Sharma show and is now portraying a journalist who meets Dawood over coffee for an interview, is being watched closely by the underworld these days.

Bhai’s threat

According to Rahani, one of the gang members called all three involved in the film and threatened them. In the call to Rahani, the caller categorically said, “I am calling from Shakeel bhai’s gang. I have already spoken to Vishal and Sunil about this. Cut all the shots from the film showing bhai in a bad light. If you want to make a movie, make it on any other subject and not on bhai. Make sure you also take down the promo released on YouTube. It takes 40 hours to do so. Ensure it is done by then, or else you will face the consequences. Don’t make a movie on bhai, or else you will be killed.”

Actor denies conflict

Grover, however, has denied received any threatening phone call on Twitter by tweeting, “I am not in Delhi. I am not filing any complaint against anybody. It’s a fake news.” When contacted by mid-day with the audio proof, he said, “I don’t want to get involved in anything like this.” He later did not respond to this reporter for further reaction.