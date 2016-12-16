Malad acid attack victim dies two weeks after the incident

Chandan Singh had suffered 70% burns in the acid attack two weeks ago

Two weeks after a Malad family was attacked with acid in the middle of the night, one of the victims, who suffered nearly 70 per cent burns, died last evening.



Chandan Singh, 32, who was in critical condition since the day of the attack, had been shifted from Shatabdi Hospital to Kasturba, where he died during treatment. His four-year-old son Adarsh was discharged four days ago. While his wife Chandni, who suffered 40 per cent burns in the gruesome assault, is recovering, Chandan’s elder brother Vivek Partap said.



On November 29, the family who live in Iraniwadi Dargah Scooter Colony in Malad (East), sent neighbours into a tizzy when they woke up screaming. When the neighbours realised that the Singhs had suffered acid burns, they rushed them to the hospital and called the police.



Inquiry revealed that days before the attack, Chandan, who works at a bangle-making workshop, had a heated argument with the workshop owner Rafique Morab over a 40-year-old woman employee. Chandan had alleged that the owner was being biased towards the woman.



Following Chandan’s complaint, Morab and the woman were arrested. They are currently in judicial custody.