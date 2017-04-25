Malad-bound train ends at Kandivli car shed after motorman 'forgets' to halt



Representational picture

Commuters panicked as a train, which started from Churchgate and was to stop at Malad it's last station, ended up at the railway car shed at Kandivli. According to Hindustan Times, Jagdish Parmar, the motorman and guard Deepak Prasad claim they mistook it for a Borivli-bound train and hence did not stop at Malad. Both have apparently informed their superiors of the oversight.

The incident has been confirmed by a Western Railway spokesperson who said that the train overshot the Malad platform and couldn't return. Thus it was taken to the Kandivli yard.

Sources say a probe is being conducted in the matter.

Railway sources say the incident is not uncommon as Virar fast trains don’t stop between Andheri and Borivali stations, while Borivali fast trains stop at all stations.