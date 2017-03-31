Malad gas pipeline burst: Slow work carried out for Dahisar East-Andheri East Metro 7 to avoid damage



MGL engineers were to begin repairing the pipeline late last evening. Pic/Nimesh Dave

After a gas pipeline burst in Malad East on Wednesday while excavation work was being carried out for the Dahisar East-Andheri East Metro 7, engineers from Mahanagar Gas Limited are working at a slow pace to avoid any further damage or risk to life.

According to the workers present at the site, the repair work will not start unless MGL engineers are sure of the damaged part of the pipeline being free of any CNG leak. Till Thursday afternoon, engineers were checking the amount of gas left in the pipeline.

Cleared of gas

Speaking to mid-day on Thursday afternoon, an MGL official, said, "The depth of the pit is 5 meters and till yesterday (Wednesday) the digging work was on. Today, we have cleared the pipeline from CNG gas and we’re now detecting if any amount of gas is still remaining in the pipeline through the gas detector machine. Until we’re sure of the pipeline being clear of any amount of gas, we will not start repairing the damaged part."

The official explained that repairing a gas pipeline leak carries the risk of explosion, especially while fixing and clearing it. The official added, "At the time of repair work, even if one percent gas is left in the pipeline, it can lead to a explosion. Hence we are carrying out the entire operation at a slow pace. The repair work will probably begin by late evening." An official update from MGL mentions that the repairs will continue till Friday morning.

Police protection

While the engineers were busy in their work, commuters who were unaware of the situation were creating hurdles for them by trespassing the barricades set up around the damaged pipeline. An official from Dindoshi Police station, who was present at the site said, "We are giving 24-hour police protection till the repair work is on. Locals are anyway not taking this route, as they are aware about the incident. But since yesterday, many of those who are new to the area have trespassed the site by crossing the barricades."