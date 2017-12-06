Malad Masti: An initiative by MLA Aslam Shaikh to help children reclaim streets

Malad Masti is an initiative by MLA Aslam Shaikh who said that 'The event not only brings the residents together but also brings back the childhood memories and helps today’s generation children to play freely and reclaim the street"

Malad Masti is an initiative by MLA Aslam Shaikh who said that 'The event not only brings the residents together but also brings back the childhood memories and helps today’s generation children to play freely and reclaim the street".

As he inaugurated the second year of Malad Masti with colourful balloons flying in the air, Aslam Shaikh said 'Let the stress and tensions of our life go up in the air and let the masti remain with us'. The street turned into a huge blackboard for many children; it was a playground for some others; a platform to showcase talents for school and college students with the talent hunt 2017 ; and a workout area for those interested in yoga and fitness programs and dancing floor for those interested in Garba, belly dancing and others

Celebrity Drummer Sivamani with his captivating performance attracted one and all as he took the audience to various states of India through his beats. Sultan Fame Singing Sensation Shadaab Faridi performed some of his most popular numbers and made the crowd groove to his tunes. National Anthem On Flute by Naveen Kumar set the mood patriotic and Wild Ripperz mesmerized the audience with their spectacular act

"Malad Masti" had organized different activities including- Dj Music, Flash Mob, Zumba, Aerobics, Kickboxing, arts & crafts etc. Sunday morning saw cyclists, skaters, dancing groups and joggers occupy a 2.5-km stretch of the Mindspace road. The street was chocked-full by various dancing and fitness groups who educated citizens for a healthy life. They finally had a smooth and open space to test their skills without fear of speeding vehicles.

The strong team worked day in and out to make this free street dream. a reality and Malad masti in its second year continues to rock and the team will be soon announcing the line up for next 3 Sundays with a promise of wholesome entertainment, workshops, street activities and Celebrity performances, So get ready to be the part of Malad masti 2017 to forget the stress and enjoy the fun days

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here