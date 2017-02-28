Malayalam actress who was kidnapped finally breaks her silence

Representational picture

Kochi: After being abducted and assaulted by a gang in Kochi, a noted Malayalam actress on Tuesday said life has shown her things she never wanted to see but is confident that she 'would always get up'.

She also thanked all those who supported her."Life has knocked me down a few times, it showed methings I never wanted to see. I experienced sadness and failures. But one thing for sure, I always get up! ThankYouAll# ForTheLove#ForThePrayers," she wrote on

Instagram.

Malayalam film actor Prithviraj has shared her Instagram post on his Facebook wall. The actress, who has also starred in Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car for two hours by a group of men on the night of February 17. Six persons, including prime accused 'Pulsar' Suni and his five accomplices, had been arrested by police in connection with the incident that created an uproar.

The accused had forced their way into the actress' vehicle and later escaped at a busy area here.

Several actors, including Bollywood stars, and politicians had expressed solidarity with the actress and sought stringent action against the culprits.